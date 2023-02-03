Rupee remains flat at 82.17 versus the US dollar

Rupee opened flat at 82.17 vs the US dollar on Friday amid steadiness in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers and global crude oil benchmarks.

Rupee opened flat at 82.17 vs the US dollar on Friday amid steadiness in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers and global crude oil benchmarks. On Thursday, rupee fell 31 paise to 82.17 vs the US dollar pressured by the rise in global crude oil benchmarks following Fed's slowing of rate hike.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was trading 0.1 percent higher at 101.7, not far from nine-months low of 101.03.

Crude oil prices remained steadied on Friday, headed for the second weekly loss. Brent crude futures were trading 0.1 percent higher at $82.2 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were trading flat at $75.9 per barrel at the last count.

"The pair is likely to trade in the range of 81.80-82.50 with an upside bias. Today we have key economic data which could provide further triggers to markets, from domestic markets India services PMI data and from US Non-farm payroll, unemployment rate, and Average Hourly Earnings US ISM Services PMI," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.