English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newscurrency News

Rupee remains flat at 82.17 versus the US dollar

Rupee remains flat at 82.17 versus the US dollar

Rupee remains flat at 82.17 versus the US dollar
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Feb 3, 2023 10:34:06 AM IST (Published)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

Rupee opened flat at 82.17 vs the US dollar on Friday amid steadiness in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers and global crude oil benchmarks.

Rupee opened flat at 82.17 vs the US dollar on Friday amid steadiness in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers and global crude oil benchmarks. On Thursday, rupee fell 31 paise to 82.17 vs the US dollar pressured by the rise in global crude oil benchmarks following Fed's slowing of rate hike.

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023: Taking a bold step to unlock India’s potential

Budget 2023: Taking a bold step to unlock India’s potential

Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Moving closer towards universal health through proper implementation is key

Budget 2023: Moving closer towards universal health through proper implementation is key

Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained: Pakistan economy on the edge of collapse — why India may be worried

Explained: Pakistan economy on the edge of collapse — why India may be worried

Feb 2, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Unleashing India’s growth potential in the years to come

Budget 2023: Unleashing India’s growth potential in the years to come

Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was trading 0.1 percent higher at 101.7, not far from nine-months low of 101.03.
Crude oil prices remained steadied on Friday, headed for the second weekly loss. Brent crude futures were trading 0.1 percent higher at $82.2 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were trading flat at $75.9 per barrel at the last count.
"The pair is likely to trade in the range of 81.80-82.50 with an upside bias. Today we have key economic data which could provide further triggers to markets, from domestic markets India services PMI data and from US Non-farm payroll, unemployment rate, and Average Hourly Earnings US ISM Services PMI," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Friday.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Dollarrupee

Next Article

Rupee rises 15 paise versus the US dollar ahead of Budget 2023

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X