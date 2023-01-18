Rupee at 81.74 vs dollar — key factors affecting the currency

Rupee up at 81.74 vs dollar amid rise in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers. Crude oil benchmarks traded higher on Wednesday.

Rupee gained slightly to start Wednesday's session at 81.74 vs dollar, two paise higher than its previous, amid rise in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers. Crude oil benchmarks traded higher on Wednesday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was trading 0.5 percent higher at 102.6.

Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday on optimism about China demand recovery. Brent crude futures were trading 0.6 percent higher at $86.4 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.7 percent higher at $81 per barrel at the last count.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened flat on Wednesday.