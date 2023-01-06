Rupee flat at 82.55 vs US dollar

Rupee opened nearly flat vs dollar on Friday, amid rise in dollar index and jump in global crude oil benchmarks.

Rupee opened nearly flat on Friday at 82.55 vs the dollar, as dollar index rose to near 105. Global crude oil benchmarks, jumped on Friday putting pressure on the currency. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent higher at 104.9.

Crude oil prices jumped on Friday, rebounding after marking the worst yearly start in three decades and adding on to the gains from the previous session. Brent crude futures were 1.1 percent up at $79.6 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures jumped 1.2 percent to $74.5 per barrel at the last count.

"India's economic outperformance may continue, which could keep the Rupee in demand. Overall, the view remains the same. The pair is likely to top out near the 83.00 to 83.20 zone. Any rise in the spot market is a good opportunity to sell for exporters. In the near term, it is expected to fall back to 81.50-81.20 levels, where importers can look for hedging," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

"Dollar selling by Indian exporters has recovered on the back of expectations that the USD has topped out. The average daily dollar sales by exporters beyond the spot date rose about $1.2 billion in November and December month from $900 million levels according to data from the clearing corporation of India and this figure could rise further in Jan month too, which could support the local unit," Pabari added.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened nearly flat on Friday.