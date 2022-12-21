Rupee nearly unchanged at 82.75 vs dollar

Rupee remained unchanged vs the US dollar on Wednesday amid rise in crude oil benchmarks. Dollar index rose, but traded below 104.

Rupee appreciated to 82.75 vs the US dollar on Wednesday, a change of one paise from previous close, as greenback traded below 104 against six peers. Jump in global crude oil benchmarks put pressure on the currency.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — rose, but was trading below 104. The index was last trading 0.1 percent higher at 103.7.

Crude oil prices gained on Wednesday amid slip in US crude oil stocks. Brent crude futures rose 0.7 percent to $80.3 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too rose 0.3 percent to $76.5 per barrel at the last count.

"We can see the pair trading into the consolidation phase at the higher end of the 80.50 to 83 zone as the local currency is weighed by hedging-related dollar demand from PSU banks on behalf of oil marketing companies. However, 82.70-82.90 levels got good dollar selling as exporters did participate due to recovery in forward premiums and strength in the EM currencies against the USD," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

"Overall, the view remains the same. The pair is likely to top out near the 82.75 to 83.00 zone. Any rise in the spot market is a good opportunity to sell for exporters. In the near term, it is expected to fall back to 81.50-81.20 levels, where importers can look for hedging," Pabari added.