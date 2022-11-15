Rupee appreciates to 81.13 vs dollar as oil prices cool after OPEC forecast cut

By Asmita Pant

Rupee gained value vs the dollar on Tuesday as global crude oil benchmarks eased. The rise in greenback against six peers, however, capped the gains. Oil prices fell after OPEC slashed its 2022 growth forecast.

Rupee appreciated to 81.13 vs the US dollar on Tuesday, a day after the currency recorded a fall of 60 paise against the greenback. Greenback rose against a basket of six peers on Tuesday, however, ease in global crude oil benchmarks yielded support to the currency. On Friday, the rupee rose 101 paise against dollar, marking the biggest single-day gain in four years.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was 0.3 percent up at the last count.

Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday after OPEC slashed its 2022 global demand forcast. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cut its 2022 global oil demand growth forecast for a fifth time since April, citing mounting economic challenges including high inflation and rising interest rates.

COVID curbs in China kept demand worries alive. Brent crude futures were down 0.3 percent at $92.9 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were also trading 0.5 percent lower at $85.4 per barrel.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 start without major gains on Tuesday amid mixed cues across global markets.