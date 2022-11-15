    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homemarket Newscurrency News

    Rupee appreciates to 81.13 vs dollar as oil prices cool after OPEC forecast cut

    Rupee appreciates to 81.13 vs dollar as oil prices cool after OPEC forecast cut

    Rupee appreciates to 81.13 vs dollar as oil prices cool after OPEC forecast cut
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Updated)

    Rupee gained value vs the dollar on Tuesday as global crude oil benchmarks eased. The rise in greenback against six peers, however, capped the gains. Oil prices fell after OPEC slashed its 2022 growth forecast.

    Rupee appreciated to 81.13 vs the US dollar on Tuesday, a day after the currency recorded a fall of 60 paise against the greenback. Greenback rose against a basket of six peers on Tuesday, however, ease in global crude oil benchmarks yielded support to the currency. On Friday, the rupee rose 101 paise against dollar, marking the biggest single-day gain in four years.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Post-COVID: How kids are transitioning from screen to school

    Post-COVID: How kids are transitioning from screen to school

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried

    FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Twitter, Meta mass layoffs: What the Indian law says about severance package, notice period and more

    Twitter, Meta mass layoffs: What the Indian law says about severance package, notice period and more

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Should you buy or sell SAIL: A mixed tale of two brokerages

    Should you buy or sell SAIL: A mixed tale of two brokerages

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was 0.3 percent up at the last count.
    Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday after OPEC slashed its 2022 global demand forcast. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cut its 2022 global oil demand growth forecast for a fifth time since April, citing mounting economic challenges including high inflation and rising interest rates.
    COVID curbs in China kept demand worries alive. Brent crude futures were down 0.3 percent at $92.9 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were also trading 0.5 percent lower at $85.4 per barrel.
    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 start without major gains on Tuesday amid mixed cues across global markets.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Dollar rupeedollar to rupeedollar vs rupeeForexrupee

    Next Article

    Rupee depreciates 60 paise vs dollar

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng