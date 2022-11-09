Rupee appreciates by 52 paise vs dollar

By Asmita Pant

Rupee appreciated by 52 paise or 0.6 percent to 81.39 vs dollar on Wednesday amid easing global crude oil benchmarks and fall in greenback against a basket of six peers.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was trading 0.1 percent lower at 109.5 at the last count.

Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday amid worries about a recession and supply concerns. Brent crude futures were 0.1 percent lower at $95.2 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were also trading 0.2 percent lower at $88.7 per barrel.

"FII inflows remain persistent which has so far driven the currency stronger. In the short run, USD-INR is likely to take support around 81.20 levels and rebound close to 82.40 levels as the pullback seems to be news-driven and short-lived," said said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

"With the US bond yields hovering near decades high, inflation being sticky, and domestic trade deficits remaining stretched than normal, pressure on the rupee seems to remain bound for a while. With an event-packed week, volatility shall be at its highest and we suggest remaining bided by the hedging policies," Pabari added.