Rupee jumps 35 paise vs US dollar

Rupee appreciated by 35 paise to 81.07 vs the US dollar on Thursday amid weakness in value of the greenback against a basket of six peers and fall in global crude oil prices.

Rupee appreciated by 35 paise from its previous close to 81.07 vs the US dollar on Thursday amid weakness in value of the greenback against a basket of six peers. Fall in global crude oil prices also supported the currencies. The currency settled at 81.42 vs the dollar on Wednesday.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.3 percent lower at 105.6.

Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday, reversing gains from the previous session. Brent crude futures fell 0.3 percent to $86.7 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too extended losses, falling 0.2 percent to $80.4 per barrel at the last count.

"I f USD-INR breakouts of consolidated range it gives a sharp move, and today we could see a move close to the 81.00 level. India's second quarter GDP growth comes in at 6.3 percent, as compared to the forecast of 6.2 percent, in line with the market expectations. India’s fiscal deficit widened to Rs 7.6 trillion between April and October, which could weigh on investor sentiment," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

"Overall," Pabari added, "the local currency is likely to benefit from a risk-on rally in EM currencies. Any uptick in the USD-INR around 81.60-90 good opportunity to sell."