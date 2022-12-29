Rupee at 82.82 vs dollar — key factors here

Rupee rose to 82.82 vs dollar amid fall in global crude oil benchmarks and fall in value of greenback against basket of six peers supported the currency.

Rupee rose by three paise to 82.82 vs dollar amid fall in global crude oil benchmarks. Fall in value of greenback against basket of six peers also supported the currency. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — fell and was last trading 0.1 percent lower at 104.1.

Crude oil prices fell on Thursday as rise in COVID-19 cases in China dimmed hopes of recovery in fuel demand hopes. Brent crude futures was trading 0.4 percent lower at $83.6 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures fell 0.5 percent to $78.6 per barrel at the last count.

"Despite having all odds in favor, rupee is not able to make a reversal as most of the contributors - hedgers (importers/exporters), traders, and speculators are either enjoying holidays or must be busy with quarter-end closing. The intraday volatility in rupee has squeezed down to just 10-12 paise," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open lower on Thursday mirroring weakness across global markets.