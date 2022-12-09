Rupee climbs 12 paise as crude oil benchmarks hover near December 21 lows

Rupee appreciated by 12 paise from its previous close vs dollar on Friday amid fall in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers. Global crude oil prices rose but remained near one-year lows.

Rupee appreciated by 12 paise from its previous close vs dollar to 82.30 on Friday as global crude oil benchmarks traded near December 21 lows. The fall in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers supported the currency. Rebounding global crude oil prices, also pressured the currency. The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday announced a 35 basis point hike in the repo rate.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.2 percent lower at 104.5.

Crude oil prices rose on Friday but remained below the $80 mark, not far away from December 2021 lows. Brent crude futures rose 0.8 percent to $76.8 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too rose and were trading 0.8 percent higher at $72.1 per barrel at the last count.

"Next week India’s CPI data will be released, and it will be important for assessing whether the RBI calls the peak for rates in this tightening cycle. We expect that inflation would be falling as international crude oil prices are well below the RBI’s benchmark of 100$ per barrel, which could add gains in the local currency," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

"For now," Pabari added, "we expect the rupee to regain ground and expected to appreciate back towards 81.50-81.20 over the next month and 80.50 over two months."

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Friday tracking largely positive cues across global markets.