Rupee rises to 82.77 vs dollar

Rupee appreciated to 82.77 vs the US dollar amid fall in value greenback against six peers and rise in global crude oil benchmarks.

Rupee appreciated by nine paise from its previous close to 82.77 vs the US dollar amid fall in value greenback against six peers. Rise in global crude oil benchmarks, however, put pressure on the currency. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — fell and was last trading 0.1 percent lower at 104.

Crude oil prices rose on Monday for the sixth straight session after Russia said it could cut output due to G7 price cap. US storm impact on transport fuel demand also pushed the benchmarks higher. Brent crude futures climbed above $84 a barrel, and was trading flat at $84.5 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures jumped 2.4 percent to $79.4 per barrel at the last count.

"The rupee is likely to trade in a range of 82.55 to 83.10. We could observe a Santa rally in rupee with the logical reason that IT and MNCs companies usually convert their dollars at the year-end and thus bring positivity to the rupee," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

"If RBI wants to close the Calendar Year on a good note then they can turn out to be a Santa. Overall, fundamental factors are already in place for a stronger rupee, just that currency is not reacting as per the expectation. Broadly, we are standing near the top of 82.75-83.00 and the pair is expected to make a reversal towards 82.00-81.50 in the near term," Pabari said.

