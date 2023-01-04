Rupee appreciates to 82.84 vs dollar as oil prices edge lower

Rupee appreciated to 82.84 vs the US dollar amid fall in value of greenback against six peers and easing global crude oil benchmarks.

Rupee rose by four paise from its previous close to 82.84 vs dollar amid fall in oil benchmarks. Dollar index hovered near 104 on Wednesday. In the previous session, the rupee fell to lowest closing level vs US dollar since October 19.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — fell and was last trading 0.1 percent lower at 104.2.

Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday as COVID in China triggered demand concerns. Brent crude futures were trading flat at $81.6 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures slipped 0.3 percent to $76.7 per barrel at the last count.

"The rupee has remained constantly near the upper band of the broad range of 81.50-83.00 levels since mid-December despite the stronger domestic economy. Apparently amid heavy dollar buying by the PSUs, oil companies, and major corporates," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

"On the other end," Pabari added, "relatively fewer orders with exporters due to the global slowdown coupled with lower forward premiums are discouraging the exporters to sell. Overall, the longer the pair remains in a narrow range, the sharper would be the breakout and the chances of a breakout below 82.50 are higher than above 83.00-83.20 levels, given by otherwise stable peer currencies and domestic fundamentals."

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened flat on Wednesday.