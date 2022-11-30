Rupee rises to 81.64 vs dollar amid ease in greenback

Rupee appreciated by eight paise vs the US dollar on Wednesday amid weakness in value of the greenback against a basket of six peers and rise in global crude oil prices.

Rupee appreciated by eight paise to 81.64 vs the US dollar on Wednesday amid weakness in value of the greenback against a basket of six peers. However, rise in global crude oil prices capped the gains. The currency settled at 81.72 vs the dollar on Tuesday.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.2 percent lower at 106.5.

Crude oil prices surged on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session. Brent crude futures jumped 1.1 percent to $85.2 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too rose 1.1 percent to $79.1 per barrel at the last count.

"The rupee is likely to hover around 81.40 to 81.80 levels. Breakout in USD-INR below 81.40 seems more likely due to domestic indices outperforming global indices amid better macroeconomic and political stability which makes Overall, risk-on sentiment in the EM currencies could push the pair towards 81.20 levels. Any uptick around 81.80-82.00 should be a good opportunity to sell in the near term," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started Tuesday's session almost flat. The headline indices ended at record closing highs for second straight session on Tuesday.