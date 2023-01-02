Rupee appreciates to 82.66 vs dollar on first trading day of 2023

Rupee appreciated to 82.66 vs the US dollar amid fall in value greenback against six peers and rise in global crude oil benchmarks.

Rupee appreciated by six paise from its previous close to 82.66 vs dollar on the first trading day of the year. Ease in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers supported the currency, while the jump in global crude oil prices put pressure on the currency.

The rupee finished 2022 over 10 percent lower.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — fell and was last trading 0.3 percent lower at 103.2 .

Crude oil prices rose on Monday on year-end holiday travel. Brent crude futures jumped three percent to $86 a barrel. WTI futures jumped 2.7 percent to $80.5 per barrel at the last count.

"Overall, fundamentals are rupee supportive and there is no major reason for the rupee to depreciate beyond its all-time low," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

"Nonetheless, it would be interesting to see how the rupee appreciates beyond 82.40 levels. If it can make out the same, then we could see further appreciation towards 82-81.50 levels over the short term," Pabari said.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on the first trading day of 2023.