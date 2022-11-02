    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newscurrency News

    Rupee appreciates to 82.64 vs dollar

    Rupee appreciates to 82.64 vs dollar

    Rupee appreciates to 82.64 vs dollar
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Rupee rose five paise from its previous close to 82.64 on Wednesday amid easing greenback. However, rise in global crude oil benchmarks capped the gains in the currency.

    Rupee rose five paise from its previous close to 82.64 on Wednesday amid easing greenback. However, rise in global crude oil benchmarks capped the gains in the currency.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Unemployment rate rises, hiring slows in October — Rural Indians lose more jobs than urban

    Unemployment rate rises, hiring slows in October — Rural Indians lose more jobs than urban

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Indian startups hiring fewer senior staffers as gig workers muscle in: Razorpay report

    Indian startups hiring fewer senior staffers as gig workers muscle in: Razorpay report

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Gold prices: Will likely Fed rate hike add sparkle to yellow metal?

    Gold prices: Will likely Fed rate hike add sparkle to yellow metal?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you

    Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was trading 0.2 percent lower at 111.1 at the last count.
    Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday after data showed a decline in US crude stock. Brent crude futures jumped 1.3 percent to $95.8 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were last trading 1.5 percent higher at $89.6 per barrel.
    "Post the Fed meeting, RBI policy will be closely watched by the markets. Rupee is expected to remain in a range of 82.20 to 83.20 levels with a 70 to 80 percent probability. Well, if either of these sides will be taken out, a 50 paisa move could be seen on the side of a breakout which could be short-lived. Hence we suggest remaining well placed in terms of hedging to insure from the upcoming volatility," said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex.
    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 slipped into the red in choppy trade on Wednesday, minutes after opening higher.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    DollarDollar rupeedollar to rupeedollar vs rupeeForexrupee

    Next Article

    Rupee rises to 82.73 vs dollar — key factors affecting the movement

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng