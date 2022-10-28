Rupee gains value against dollar — key factors affecting the currency

By Asmita Pant

Mini Indian Rupee vs Dollar: The domestic currency gained by 10 paise from its previous close against the greenback amid easing oil prices.

The rupee gained by 10 paise from its previous close to 82.39 vs the US dollar on Friday amid fall in global oil benchmarks. The value of greenback against six other peers edged lower in choppy trade.

The dollar index — which measures the greenback against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — moved lower after appreciating to 110.5 earlier in the trade. At the last count, the index was trading 0.2 percent lower at 110.2.

Crude oil prices fell on Friday, but were on track for a weekly gain on supply concerns. Brent crude futures were down almost a percent at $94.2 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures, too, were last trading 1.1 percent lower at $88.1 per barrel.

"It seems the market has once again changed its stance from risk-on sentiment(weaker dollar) to a risk-off one(stronger dollar)," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex Advisory.

"If RBI comes up with any rate hikes, although the probability of the rate hike in this policy is hardly 30 percent as inflation is in good shape, then we could see a knee-jerk appreciating move, but eventually, it will depreciate. Overall, as long as 82-82.10 levels are holding, one can expect a rebound toward 82.80-83.00 levels," Pabari said.