Rupee rebounds after falling to 6-week closing low; rises to 82.81 vs dollar

By Asmita Pant  Dec 19, 2022 9:53:00 AM IST (Published)

Rupee appreciated to 82.81 vs dollar on Monday amid fall in the value of greenback against six peers and rise in global crude oil benchmarks. Rupee fell to six-week closing low on Friday.

