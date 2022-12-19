Rupee rebounds after falling to 6-week closing low; rises to 82.81 vs dollar

Rupee appreciated to 82.81 vs dollar on Monday amid fall in the value of greenback against six peers and rise in global crude oil benchmarks. Rupee fell to six-week closing low on Friday.

Rupee appreciated to 82.81 vs the US dollar on Monday amid fall in the value of greenback against six peers. However, jump in global crude oil benchmarks put pressure on the currency. Rupee slumped to six-week closing low of 82.87 vs dollar on Friday.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent lower at 104.2.

Crude oil prices gained on Monday, after a weak session on Friday, amid optimism about China's oil demand recovery. Brent crude futures rose 1.1 percent to $79.9 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too rose 1.1 percent to $75.3 per barrel at the last count.

"Rupee is likely to trade in a wide range of 82.30 to 83.00 on Monday. Positives of the rupee suggest that it should ideally appreciate from the current levels. However, domestic oil and defense companies’ bid for USD, lower premiums for exporters, and traders’ unwinding of long carry trade in the rupee and setting up carry in Yuan will keep on pressurising the local currency," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

"It will be hard for the USD-INR pair to cross the 83.00 mark and thus we can expect a range of 82 to 83 over the next few days with a higher possibility of back to a normal level of 81.50-81.00 over next 1 to 1.5 months," Pabari added.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in the green on Monday tracing global cues.