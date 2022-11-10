    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homemarket Newscurrency News

    Rupee recedes from five-week high to 81.65 vs dollar

    Rupee recedes from five-week high to 81.65 vs dollar

    Rupee recedes from five-week high to 81.65 vs dollar
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

    The rupee on Thursday slumped 21 paise to 81.65 after touching five-week high in the previous session. The global crude oil benchmarks slipped for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday. Greenback also lost value against its six peers.

    Rupee depreciated by 21 paise to 81.65 vs dollar on Thursday. Oil prices eased for the fourth straight session and greenback failed to gain strength against a basket of six peers. The rupee was the second-best performing Asian currency on Wednesday and rose to a five-week high in the previous session.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Suryakumar Yadav's brand value strike rate mirrors his onfield exploits

    Suryakumar Yadav's brand value strike rate mirrors his onfield exploits

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Top factors working for the Indian economy and what's needed to give it a further push

    Top factors working for the Indian economy and what's needed to give it a further push

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    HR tech startup Keka taps WestBridge for country's largest Series A SaaS funding

    HR tech startup Keka taps WestBridge for country's largest Series A SaaS funding

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Hiring shrinks in IT, healthcare, Education as companies fear funding winter

    Hiring shrinks in IT, healthcare, Education as companies fear funding winter

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was trading 0.2 percent lower at 110.2 at the last count.
    Crude oil prices fell for the fourth continuous day on Thursday as COVID curbs in China triggered demand worries. Brent crude futures were marginally down at $92.6 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were also trading 0.1 percent lower at $85.8 per barrel.
    "The central bank- RBI must be closely watching the rates and could think of buying intervention as currency has corrected by almost 2.5 percent from an all-time low of 83.25. Broadly, after the release of US CPI, domestic CPI, and trade balance, we would get clarity on the direction of the USD. But, overall the pair should take support somewhere near 81.00 to 81.40 in the near term and rebound well towards 82 to 82.40 levels," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.
    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in the red on Thursday amid weakness across global markets.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Dollar rupeedollar to rupeedollar vs rupeeForexrupee
    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng