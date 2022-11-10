Rupee recedes from five-week high to 81.65 vs dollar

By Asmita Pant

The rupee on Thursday slumped 21 paise to 81.65 after touching five-week high in the previous session. The global crude oil benchmarks slipped for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday. Greenback also lost value against its six peers.

Rupee depreciated by 21 paise to 81.65 vs dollar on Thursday. Oil prices eased for the fourth straight session and greenback failed to gain strength against a basket of six peers. The rupee was the second-best performing Asian currency on Wednesday and rose to a five-week high in the previous session.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was trading 0.2 percent lower at 110.2 at the last count.

Crude oil prices fell for the fourth continuous day on Thursday as COVID curbs in China triggered demand worries. Brent crude futures were marginally down at $92.6 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were also trading 0.1 percent lower at $85.8 per barrel.

"The central bank- RBI must be closely watching the rates and could think of buying intervention as currency has corrected by almost 2.5 percent from an all-time low of 83.25. Broadly, after the release of US CPI, domestic CPI, and trade balance, we would get clarity on the direction of the USD. But, overall the pair should take support somewhere near 81.00 to 81.40 in the near term and rebound well towards 82 to 82.40 levels," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.