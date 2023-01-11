Rupee appreciates to 81.74 vs dollar

Rupee gained five paise from its previous close vs US dollar amid ease in global crude oil benchmarks and rise in dollar index. On Tuesday, rupee closed at one-month high of 81.79 vs dollar.

Rupee gained five paise from its previous close vs US dollar on Wednesday, starting the trading session at 81.74 against the greenback. Ease in global crude oil benchmarks supported the currency. Rise in dollar index, however, put pressure on the rupee.

On Tuesday, rupee rose in-line with its Asian peers and closed at one-month high of 81.79 vs dollar. With a gain of 57 paise or 0.7 percent, the currency posted the biggest single-day gain in the last two month.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent higher at 103.1. The US dollar on Tuesday hovered near seven-month low levels against a basket of peers.

Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday, easing gains from previous session, as unexpected rise in US inventories triggered fuel demand worries. Brent crude futures were down 0.9 percent at $79.4 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures, too, fell 0.9 percent to $74.4 per barrel at the last count.

"The earlier negative divergence between the DXY and rupee is now starting to converge with the trend, which will keep the rupee higher. Weakness in the oil prices is likely to further reduce the pressure on the Rupee as oil companies would step back. Overall, we expect the rupee to trade higher and if 81.50 is taken out and RBI remains absent, the unit is moving towards 81.00 levels, keeping the range for the week between 81.00-81.80 levels," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 Steve Englander, Global Head of G10 Fx Research & North America Macro Strategy, Standard Chartered Bank

said, "Asian currencies could lag a bit, possibly excepting China, but looking at non-China Asia currencies, the case for them leading dollar weakness is not strong. We like the euro stronger; we like the yen stronger. We would say that there is some risk in the dollar having moved this fast as it did but we do not think that the moves are unjustified. We think that there is more to come.”