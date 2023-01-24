English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newscurrency News

Rupee falls to 81.50 versus US dollar

Rupee falls to 81.50 versus US dollar

Rupee falls to 81.50 versus US dollar
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Jan 24, 2023 9:37:23 AM IST (Published)

Rupee fell by 11 paise vs dollar on Tuesday amid rise in crude oil benchmarks. US dollar index eased, yielding support to the currency.

Rupee fell by 11 paise from its previous close on Tuesday to 81.50 amid rise in crude oil benchmarks. US dollar index eased, yielding support to the currency. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was trading 0.2 percent lower at 101.7.

Recommended Articles

View All
‘Wasted a full year’ — Wipro leaves 452 freshers high and dry, and angry

‘Wasted a full year’ — Wipro leaves 452 freshers high and dry, and angry

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Google layoffs: Heartbreaking stories of a mother-to-be and people who were with the company for decades

Google layoffs: Heartbreaking stories of a mother-to-be and people who were with the company for decades

Jan 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Rising Parent Royalties — Time to clampdown on royalty payment to 51% foreign owners

Rising Parent Royalties — Time to clampdown on royalty payment to 51% foreign owners

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Why we need more reliable and responsive healthcare infrastructure

Budget 2023: Why we need more reliable and responsive healthcare infrastructure

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Crude oil prices edged higher on Tuesday as prospects of demand recovery in China triggered movement. The oil prices hit a seven-week high in previous session. Brent crude futures were trading flat at $88.2 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.1 percent higher at $81.7 per barrel at the last count.
"After strengthening to a two-month high and breaching the psychologically 81 mark, the rupee eroded its gains to end weaker and moved one-way move from 80.90 to 81.50. The Asian giant Chinese Yuan, which is currently holidaying, a weaker close of around 6.78 from 6.69 a week before, also kept the rupee under pressure. Further, persistent FII outflows have already taken away nearly $ 2 billion so far this month ahead of crucial domestic budget and major central banks meetings beginning next month," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on the Tuesday led by gains in IT and financial shares.
Catch the latest market update with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

DollarDollar rupeedollar to rupeedollar vs rupeeForexrupee

Next Article

Rupee ends lower after opening below 81 versus dollar for the first time since December 1

X