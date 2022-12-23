Rupee slips to 82.80 vs US dollar

Rupee depreciated to 82.80 vs the US dollar on Friday amid jump in global crude oil benchmarks and fall in value greenback against six peers.

Rupee depreciated to 82.80 vs the US dollar on Friday, a change of four paise from its previous close, amid jump in global crude oil benchmarks. Fall in value greenback against six peers, however, supported the currency.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — fell and was last trading 0.1 percent lower at 104.1.

Crude oil prices gained on Friday for the fifth straight session amid fall in Russian exports. US storm impact on transport fuel demand also pushed the benchmarks higher. Brent crude futures jumped 1.6 percent to $82.2 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too rose 1.2 percent to $78.4 per barrel at the last count.

"The daily momentum (of rupee) is likely to further squeeze down. Its diverging path with weaker USD or stronger EM currencies could not last long and thus we could see a reversal in the same. We hope, RBI doesn’t need to work over the year-end to curb volatility and rates. Overall, we expect the USDINR pair to top out near the 82.75-83.00 zone and target 82-81.50 for the near term," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started Friday's session lower tracing weak global cues.