Rupee jumps to 81.26 vs greenback as dollar hovers near 102

Rupee jumped 29 paise from its previous close to 81.26 vs dollar. The rupee ended three paise higher at 81.55 vs dollar on Thursday. The US consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in December, in-line with expectations from economists. India's CPI came down at 5.72 percent against 5.88 percent in November.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — dipped to 102, the lowest since June. At the last count, the index was trading nearly flat at 102.

Crude oil prices slipped on Friday, but were on track to post weekly gain of more than six percent. Signs of China demand outlook improving and less aggressive interest rate hikes in the US supported the commodity. Brent crude futures were trading 0.4 percent lower at $83.7 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures, too, was trading 0.2 percent lower $78.2 per barrel at the last count.

"India’s retail inflation cooled down to 5.72 percent in December, within the RBI’s comfort range of 2-6 percent for a second straight month. On the other hand, the factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), jumped 7.1 percent in November, which shows the Indian economy is on the path of growth. For the USD-INR pair, the 81.00 level will act as psychological support, and there is a high chance that it could break and could fall towards 80.80-80.50 levels. However, the RBI could intervene in the spot market to curb excess volatility. On the higher side, 81.50 to 81.80 will act as a strong resistance for the pair," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open higher on Friday tracing positive global cues.