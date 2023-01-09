Rupee jumps 42 paise vs greenback as dollar index eases

Indian Rupee vs Dollar: INR jumped 42 paise from its previous close amid fall in value of dollar against a basket of six peers and jump in global crude oil benchmarks.

Rupee jumped 42 paise from its previous close on Monday to 82.30 vs the dollar, as dollar index eased from over 105 triggered by US job data. Global crude oil benchmarks, jumped on Monday putting pressure on the currency. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.3 percent lower at 103.4.

Crude oil prices jumped on Monday, adding on to the gains from the previous session, as China's border opening lifted demand fears. Brent crude futures were 1.2 percent up at $79.5 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures jumped 1.2 percent to $74.7 per barrel at the last count.

"The USDINR has broken crucial 82.40 support, triggered by , the easing of China’s three-line property rule that was meant to impose strict debt and cash-flow targets on real estate firms lead to optimism about the Chinese real estate market," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Monday, mirroring gains across global markets.