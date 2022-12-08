Rupee jumps 20 paise vs dollar

Rupee appreciated by 20 paise from its previous close vs dollar on Thursday amid rise in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers and rebounding global crude oil prices. RBI on Wednesday announced a 35 basis point hike in the repo rate.

Rupee appreciated by 20 paise from its previous close vs dollar to 82.27 on Thursday amid rise in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers. Rebounding global crude oil prices, also pressured the currency. The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday announced a 35 basis point hike in the repo rate.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent higher at 105.3.

Crude oil prices rose on Thursday, after slipping below the $80 mark for the first time since January. Brent crude futures rose 0.5 percent to $77.8 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too jumped and were trading 0.8 percent at $72.6 per barrel at the last count.

"Traders will be closely watching the Gujarat election results today; if any surprise comes then that could increase the volatility, although the chances of unexpected outcomes are lesser," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

"Overall," Pabari added, "the RBI is expected to intervene in the spot market to curb a one-sided directional depreciating move. Any uptick towards 82.50 should be sold, it seems the market has made a short-term top and can retrace back to 81.00-80.50 levels in the near term."

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a flat start on Thursday tracking largely negative cues across global markets. The headline indices ended in the red for the fourth straight session on Wednesday.