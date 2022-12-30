Rupee appreciates to 82.78 vs dollar

Rupee rose by two paise vs dollar on Friday amid rise in global crude oil benchmarks and fall in value of greenback against basket of six peers.

Rupee rose by two paise from its previous close to 82.78 vs dollar on Friday amid rise in global crude oil benchmarks. Fall in value of greenback against basket of six peers put pressure on the currency. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — rose, but traded below 104. It was last trading 0.1 percent higher at 103.7.

Crude oil prices rose on Friday. The commodity is on track to post second straight annual gain. 2022 was marked by tight supply due to Russia-Ukraine war and weak demand due to COVID-19 in China. Brent crude futures was trading 0.2 percent higher at $83.3 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures, however, fell 0.1 percent to $78.4 per barrel at the last count.

"A tug-of-war between the bulls and bears is on in the USD-INR amid low volatility and a lack of major cues due to year-end. The pair has strong support around 82.50 levels as we could see dollar demand from PSU banks on behalf of oil marketing companies," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

"However, near 82.90 levels supply pressure exists, on the back of suspected RBI intervention and FII flows, which is keeping the USD-INR in the narrow range. Overall, the view remains the same. The pair is likely to top out near the 83.00 to 83.20 zone. Any rise in the spot market is a good opportunity to sell for exporters. In the near term, it is expected to fall back to 81.50-81.20 levels, where importers can look for hedging," Pabari said.

The Sensex and Nifty started Friday's session higher. Today is the last trading day of the year.