Rupee appreciates to 82.15 vs dollar

By Asmita Pant

Mini Indian Rupee vs Dollar: The rupee gained by 57 paise from its previous close to 82.15 vs the US dollar on Thursday. Fall in the value of greenback against six other peers supported the currency. Rise in global oil benchmarks, however, put pressure on the currency.

The rupee gained by 57 paise to 82.15 vs the US dollar on Thursday amid fall in the value of greenback against six other peers and rise in global oil benchmarks. The rupee had settled at 82.72 on Tuesday.

The dollar index — which measures the greenback against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — moved lower on Thursday. At the last count, the index was trading largely unchanged at 109.5.

Crude oil prices rose on Thursday amid strong demand supported by a weaker dollar. Brent crude futures were up 0.3 percent at $94.1 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures, too, were last trading 0.2 percent higher at $88.1 per barrel.

"The RBI has taken a timely call to curb the volatility and rates but allowed rupee to trade on a free float basis in line with other peer currencies. The recent recovery in the rupee’s fall could attract importers to rush and cover short-term payables and achieve their Risk Management Policy(RMP) and at the same time exporters could wait for the resumption of depreciating move," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex Advisory.

"Overall, we expect the pair to find support near 81.80 to 82.00 levels and rebound towards 82.50 to 82.80 over the short term," Pabari added.