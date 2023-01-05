Rupee appreciates to 82.77 — key factors at play

Rupee rose to 82.77 vs the dollar on Thursday, amid steadiness in dollar index and jump in global crude oil benchmarks.

Rupee gained three paise and rose to 82.77 vs the dollar on Thursday, as dollar index remains largely unchanged. Global crude oil benchmarks, however, jumped on Thursday putting pressure on the currency. In Tuesday's session, the rupee fell to lowest closing level vs US dollar since October 19.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading flat at 104.

Crude oil prices jumped on Thursday, rebounding after marking the worst yearly start in three decades. The commodity prices opened more than nine percent lower in 2023. Brent crude futures were nearly one percent up at $78.6 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures jumped 1.2 percent to $73.7 per barrel at the last count.

"There would be a strong tussle between the ‘Bulls’ and the ‘Bears’. The longer the pair remains in a consolidated zone, the sharper would be the breakout and the probabilities of a breakdown below 82.50 are higher as currency should remain in sync with its peer FX and a weaker USD. Broadly, we believe that the pair should trade in a wide range of 81.50 to 83.00 over the next 20-30 days," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

"Globally, the DXY is likely to be under pressure as the EUR and GBP are suggesting a strength, while AUD is looking to test last September's highs, maybe helped by indications that China would start to reimport Australian coal after a 2-year ban. Further, a steep rise in CNY on the expectation of easing in China’s COVID rules will keep on suppressing the USD demand," Pabari added.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Thursday.