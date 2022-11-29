Rupee appreciates to 81.58 vs dollar as greenback eases

Rupee appreciated by nine paise vs the US dollar on Tuesday amid weakness in value of the greenback and rise in global crude oil prices. The currency settled at 81.67 vs the dollar on Monday.

Rupee appreciated by nine paise to 81.58 vs the US dollar on Tuesday amid weakness in value of the greenback against a basket of six peers. However, rise in global crude oil prices capped the gains. The currency settled at 81.67 vs the dollar on Monday.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading lower at 106.2.

Crude oil prices surged on Tuesday, reversing the loses from the previous session. Brent crude futures jumped almost two percent to $85.6 per barrel at the last count, rebounding from the 10-month low level hit in the previous session. WTI futures too rose 1.3 percent to $78.2 per barrel at the last count.

"The rupee is likely to trade in the range of 81.50 to 81.90. Broadly, inflows, lower crude oil, softer USD, and a stable domestic macro condition are likely to support rupee’s appreciating side. Overall, one can expect the pair to confine its strength below the 81.80-82.20 zone and chase 81.00 to 80.50 levels over the short to medium term," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

"Protests in China have dampened global risk sentiment. Risk off moves are seen across asset classes this Monday morning in Asia session," highlighted Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO of IFA Global.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started Tuesday's session lower before climbing to fresh lifetime highs. The headline indices ended at record closing highs on Monday.