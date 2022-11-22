English
market News

Rupee appreciates to 81.72 vs dollar amid weakness in greenback
By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

Rupee appreciated by 12 paise from its previous close vs dollar on Tuesday amid weakness in greenback and gain in global crude oil prices.

Rupee appreciated by 12 paise from its previous close to 81.72 vs US dollar on Tuesday amid weakness in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers. Rising global crude oil prices, however, capped the gains.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.2 percent lower at 107.5.
Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday, a day after Saudi Arabia denied a media report that it was discussing an increase in oil supply with OPEC and its allies. Brent crude futures rose 0.5 percent to $87.9 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures increased 0.4 percent to $80.3 per barrel at the last count.
"As per the RBI’s bulletin, its forward book fell another $10 billion in September coupled with a $10 billion spot intervention, a month when the rupee weakened sharply. Looking at the falling USD-INR premiums, it seems RBI would have taken the opportunity of a stronger rupee to rebuild their lost forwards. Near term base for USDINR seems to be around 81.20 and the pair could be handled near 82.20 levels," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started the session largely unchanged on Tuesday amid mixed global cues.
