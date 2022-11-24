Rupee appreciates to 81.72 vs dollar

Rupee appreciated by 13 paise vs dollar from its previous on Thursday amid fall in global crude oil prices and weakness in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers.

Rupee appreciated by 13 paise from its previous to 81.72 vs US dollar on Thursday amid fall in global crude oil prices. Weakness in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers also supported the currency.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.3 percent lower at 105.6.

Crude oil prices fell on Thursday, reversing gains from previous session. Brent crude futures were down 0.2 percent to $85.2 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were 0.1 percent down at $77.9 per barrel at the last count.

Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex pointed out that the four percent correction in brent crude oil prices could help support rupee as oil import bills could be reduced and thus helps a trade balance. "Technically, the USD-INR pair is finding resistance near 81.80 to 82.20, which was acting as support earlier. So, from here, we could expect the pair to resume its downtrend towards 81.30 to 81.00 levels in the near term and further towards 80.50 over the medium term," Pabari said.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to start Thursday's session in the green amid positive global cues.