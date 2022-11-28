Rupee falls to 81.77 vs dollar as protests in China dampen global risk sentiment

Rupee depreciated to 81.77 vs the US dollar on Monday amid fall in global crude oil prices and strength in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers.
The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading higher at 106.3.
Crude oil prices fell on Monday on unrest in China over COVID curbs. Brent crude futures were down 2.6 percent to $81.5 per barrel at the last count, lowest since January 2022. WTI futures too slumped 2.8 percent to $74.2 per barrel at the last count.
"The rupee is likely to trade in the range of 81.50 to 81.90. Broadly, inflows, lower crude oil, softer USD, and a stable domestic macro condition are likely to support rupee’s appreciating side. Overall, one can expect the pair to confine its strength below the 81.80-82.20 zone and chase 81.00 to 80.50 levels over the short to medium term," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.
"Protests in China have dampened global risk sentiment. Risk off moves are seen across asset classes this Monday morning in Asia session," highlighted Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO of IFA Global.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in the red on Monday amid mixed global cues.
