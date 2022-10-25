Rupee falls to 82.69 vs US dollar — key factors at play

By Asmita Pant

Mini Indian Rupee vs Dollar: The rupee fell by two paise from its previous close to 82.69 vs the US dollar on Tuesday. Rise in global oil benchmarks put pressure on the currency. Fall in the value of greenback against six other peers, however, kept the losses in check.

The rupee fell by two paise to 82.69 vs the US dollar on Tuesday amid rise in global oil benchmarks, and fall in the value of greenback against six other peers. The rupee had ended higher at 82.67 on Friday.

The dollar index — which measures the greenback against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last seen trading 0.1 percent lower at 111.8.

Crude oil prices traded higher on Tuesday. Brent crude futures were up 0.4 percent at $91.6 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures, too, were last trading 0.4 percent higher at $84.9 per barrel.

"82.20 remains strong near-term support and 83.20 would remain a newly formed resistance beyond which the USDINR pair enters uncharted territory. With the increasing prospects of 83.50-84.00 on cards, it’s just going to be buy-on dips for USDINR for the next few months," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex Advisory.

"We expect the Rupee to trade a 82.50-82.85 range with strengthening bias today," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO of IFA Global.