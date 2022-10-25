    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newscurrency News

    Rupee falls to 82.69 vs US dollar — key factors at play

    Rupee falls to 82.69 vs US dollar — key factors at play

    Rupee falls to 82.69 vs US dollar — key factors at play
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Indian Rupee vs Dollar: The rupee fell by two paise from its previous close to 82.69 vs the US dollar on Tuesday. Rise in global oil benchmarks put pressure on the currency. Fall in the value of greenback against six other peers, however, kept the losses in check.

    The rupee fell by two paise to 82.69 vs the US dollar on Tuesday amid rise in global oil benchmarks, and fall in the value of greenback against six other peers. The rupee had ended higher at 82.67 on Friday.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    The dollar index — which measures the greenback against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last seen trading 0.1 percent lower at 111.8.
    Crude oil prices traded higher on Tuesday. Brent crude futures were up 0.4 percent at $91.6 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures, too, were last trading 0.4 percent higher at $84.9 per barrel.
    "82.20 remains strong near-term support and 83.20 would remain a newly formed resistance beyond which the USDINR pair enters uncharted territory. With the increasing prospects of 83.50-84.00 on cards, it’s just going to be buy-on dips for USDINR for the next few months," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex Advisory.
    "We expect the Rupee to trade a 82.50-82.85 range with strengthening bias today," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO of IFA Global.
    Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex slipped into the red minutes after the indices opened higher, extending on the gains from previous sessions.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    DollarDollar rupeedollar to rupeedollar vs rupeeForexrupee

    Next Article

    Rupee appreciates to 82.31 vs dollar — key factors at play

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng