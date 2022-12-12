Rupee falls 33 paise amid rise in global crude oil benchmarks

Rupee depreciated from its previous close vs dollar on Monday amid rise in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers and global crude oil prices.

Rupee depreciated by 33 paise from its previous close vs dollar to 82.60 on Monday as global crude oil benchmarks extended gains. The rise in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers also put pressure on the currency.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.4 percent higher at 104.8.

Crude oil prices rose on Monday as a key Canada-United States crude pipeline stayed shut while Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut production in retaliation against a Western price cap on Russian oil exports. Brent crude futures rose 0.5 percent to $76.5 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too rose and were trading 0.7 percent higher at $71.5 per barrel at the last count.

"The RBI remained absent from the market, which had been managing volatility throughout the year. Fundamentally, factors are still supportive of rupee, be it oil prices, FII flows, weaker USD, or domestic economic data. Thus, we are expecting the USD-INR pair to top out near the 82.50-82.75 zone and correct back towards its fair value of 81.50-81.20 in the near term and 80.80-80.50 over the medium term," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower on Monday tracking largely negative cues across global markets.