Rupee falls to 82.70 vs dollar — key factors at play

Rupee fell by five paise from its previous close at 82.70 vs dollar on Tuesday amid rise in global crude oil benchmarks. Fall in value of greenback against basket of six peers, however, supported the currency. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — fell and was last trading 0.2 percent lower at 103.8.

Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday for the seventh straight session as ease in COVID-19 restrictions in China raised fuel demand hopes and concerns of winter storms across the United States. Brent crude futures was trading 0.7 percent higher at $85.1 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures rose 0.7 percent to $80.1 per barrel at the last count.

"Surging oil prices amid winter storms across the US which is affecting logistics and production of petroleum products and shale oil could remain a concern for the just eased deficits and a stronger rupee. While a daily struggle for the break below 82.60 is evident for USD-INR, once taken out, we could see the rupee rising near 82.20-82.00 levels as played by December seasonality. Until then, a rise near 82.70- 82.90 remains a good selling zone," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open higher on Tuesday tracing global markets.