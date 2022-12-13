Rupee falls to 82.65 vs dollar — key factors here

Rupee fell by 12 paise vs dollar on Tuesday as global crude oil benchmarks extended gains. The slight downward movement in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers supported the currency.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent lower at 104.7.

Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday, extending gains from previous session, as a key Canada-United States crude pipeline remained shut. Expectations of loosening COVID curbs in China boosted demand. Brent crude futures jumped 1.2 percent to $78.9 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too rose and were trading 1.2 percent higher at $74 per barrel at the last count.

"The RBI could intervene in the spot market to curb excessive volatility. With inflation now below the RBI’s policy rate there is a strong reason to be made for at least easing back on further tightening, and possibly even considering a pause in rates. As fundamentally, India’s economic data is still resilient compared to the rest of the world; we expect the USD-INR pair to top out near the 82.75-83.20 zone and correct back towards its fair value of 81.50-81.20 in the near term and 80.80-80.50 over the medium term," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Tuesday tracking largely positive cues across global markets.