Rupee falls to 81.61 vs dollar — key factors here

Rupee gained by three paise vs dollar amid steadiness in global crude oil benchmarks and ease in dollar index.

Rupee fell by three paise from its previous close on Thursday to 81.61 vs dollar. The rupee on Wednesday jumped 21 paise to 81.58 vs the US dollar, a gain of over one rupee or 1.4 percent in 2023. Global crude oil benchmarks remained steady in the morning, following a three percent rise overninght. Dollar index lost value against a basket of six peers.

On Tuesday, rupee rose in-line with its Asian peers and closed at one-month high of 81.79 vs dollar. With a gain of 57 paise or 0.7 percent, the currency posted the biggest single-day gain in the last two month.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent lower at 102.8.

Crude oil prices jumped three percent overnight amid optimism as China demand outlook improves and supply concern amid sanctions on Russia. Brent crude futures were trading flat at $82.7 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures, too, was trading flat $77.4 per barrel at the last count.

"If US CPI falls below 6.4 percent then US DXY will fall towards 101.50 and rupee could appreciate towards 81.20-81.00 levels. This case has the highest- 50 percent probability of occurrence. Lastly, if US CPI jumps above 6.6%, then the US DXY will recover back above 103.50 and rupee could depreciate towards 81.80-90 levels. However, the appreciation will continue from thereon as the expectation of bond and corporate FPO-related flows will drive the currency. The probability of this case remains near 10 percent," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Thursday.