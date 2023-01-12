English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newscurrency News

Rupee falls to 81.61 vs dollar — key factors here

Rupee falls to 81.61 vs dollar — key factors here

Rupee falls to 81.61 vs dollar — key factors here
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Jan 12, 2023 9:15:33 AM IST (Published)

Rupee gained by three paise vs dollar amid steadiness in global crude oil benchmarks and ease in dollar index.

Rupee fell by three paise from its previous close on Thursday to 81.61 vs dollar. The rupee on Wednesday jumped 21 paise to 81.58 vs the US dollar, a gain of over one rupee or 1.4 percent in 2023. Global crude oil benchmarks remained steady in the morning, following a three percent rise overninght. Dollar index lost value against a basket of six peers.

Recommended Articles

View All
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Meet Vivek Singh, the man who runs the show

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Meet Vivek Singh, the man who runs the show

IST8 Min(s) Read

The fair value of Max Life Insurance - Two Possible Scenarios

The fair value of Max Life Insurance - Two Possible Scenarios

IST3 Min(s) Read

Auto Expo 2023 in photos | Check out the concept cars on display at the Indian Motor Show

Auto Expo 2023 in photos | Check out the concept cars on display at the Indian Motor Show

IST2 Min(s) Read

Suzuki Motor Corporation president says EVs aren't 'only solution' to carbon neutrality in India

Suzuki Motor Corporation president says EVs aren't 'only solution' to carbon neutrality in India

IST3 Min(s) Read


On Tuesday, rupee rose in-line with its Asian peers and closed at one-month high of 81.79 vs dollar. With a gain of 57 paise or 0.7 percent, the currency posted the biggest single-day gain in the last two month.
The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent lower at 102.8.
Crude oil prices jumped three percent overnight amid optimism as China demand outlook improves and supply concern amid sanctions on Russia. Brent crude futures were trading flat at $82.7 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures, too, was trading flat $77.4 per barrel at the last count.
"If US CPI falls below 6.4 percent then US DXY will fall towards 101.50 and rupee could appreciate towards 81.20-81.00 levels. This case has the highest- 50 percent probability of occurrence. Lastly, if US CPI jumps above 6.6%, then the US DXY will recover back above 103.50 and rupee could depreciate towards 81.80-90 levels. However, the appreciation will continue from thereon as the expectation of bond and corporate FPO-related flows will drive the currency. The probability of this case remains near 10 percent," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Thursday.
Catch latest market updates with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

DollarDollar rupeedollar to rupeedollar vs rupeeForexrupee

Next Article

Rupee appreciates by 21 paise vs dollar, up 1.4% in 2023

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X