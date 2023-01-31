homemarket Newscurrency News

Rupee falls to 81.60 versus the US dollar, key factors here

Rupee falls to 81.60 versus the US dollar, key factors here

1 Min(s) Read

By Asmita Pant  Jan 31, 2023 9:54:18 AM IST (Published)

Rupee opened 10 paise lower vs the US dollar amid steadiness in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers. Global crude oil benchmarks were trading lower, supporting the currency.

Rupee, on Tuesday, opened 10 paise lower at 81.60 vs the US dollar amid steadiness in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers. Global crude oil benchmarks were trading lower, supporting the currency. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was trading flat near 102.

Recommended Articles

View All

Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Jan 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023—ESOP tax incentives drive start-up growth

Jan 31, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Focused investment in edutech and human capital must become an imperative

Jan 31, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

This Microsoft project is enabling the digital presence of low-resource languages

Jan 30, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


Crude oil prices moved lower on Monday. Brent crude futures were trading 0.3 percent lower at $84.2 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.4 percent lower at $77.6 per barrel at the last count.
"A range of 80.80 to 82.20 levels is likely to remain in place as gains past 80.80 could be limited by RBI and losses shall be capped around 82.00-82.20 levels amid an otherwise stable position. Hence, 80.80-81.20 makes for a good buying zone, and between 81.80-82.20, selling can be initiated," said Amid Pabari of CR Forex.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open higher on Tuesday. The trade remained choppy throughout the session on Monday.
Catch the latest market updates with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

DollarForexrupeerupee dollarRupee to Dollarrupee vs dollar

Next Article

Rupee rises to 81.50 versus US dollar