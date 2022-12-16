Rupee falls to 82.85 vs US dollar

Rupee depreciated to 82.85 vs dollar on Friday amid fall in crude oil benchmarks and decline in value of greenback against a basket of six peers.

Rupee depreciated by nine paise from its previous close to 82.85 vs dollar on Friday amid fall in crude oil benchmarks. Despite a downward movement in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers, the dollar index remained above the 104 mark in Friday's session.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.2 percent lower at 104.

Crude oil prices fell on Friday following central banks' interest rate hikes, but are on track to post biggest weekly gain since October. Brent crude futures fell 0.2 percent to $81 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too fell 0.2 percent to $75.9 per barrel at the last count.

"A tug-of-war between the bulls and bears has kept the rupee in dilemma and trade volatile. On the right side for rupee bulls, India’s trade deficit stood at $23.89 billion during the month, down from $26.91 billion in October. In the past three sessions, a stronger rupee in the early hours loses v/s the dollar post 1 pm, apparently due to heavy buying by the oil companies amid the Russian price cap as stated by the bankers," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

"However, the divergence between the rupee and the DXY would not be sustained for a long time. A mild recovery in forward premium could attract exporters to participate, which could limit the downside in the local pair. Overall, we expect the USD-INR pair to top out near the 83.00-83.20 zone and correct back towards its fair value of 81.50-81.20 to 81.50 levels in the near term to medium term," Pabari added.