Rupee falls to 82.88 vs US dollar, lowest closing level since October 19

Rupee ended 14 paise lower from its previous close to 82.88, currency's lowest closing level vs US dollar since October 19, on Tuesday amid rise in value greenback against six peers. Fall in global crude oil benchmarks, however, supported the currency.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — rose but was trading below 104. The index was last trading 0.1 percent higher at 103.3.

Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday. Brent crude futures were trading 0.3 percent lower at $85.6 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures slipped 0.2 percent to $80.1 per barrel at the last count.

"Dollar remains flat as investors await the minutes of the last Fed meeting for cues on the Central bank's thoughts around interest rates and inflation. Though the minutes are likely to remain hawkish as the last FOMC, but would be dusted off by the investors who are currently overlooking the Fed’s comments and are in a risk-on mood, keeping the dollar bears alive," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are ended higher on Tuesday.