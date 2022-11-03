Rupee depreciates to 82.88 vs dollar

By Asmita Pant

Rupee fell 10 paise from its previous close to 82.88 vs dollar on Thursday amid strength in greenback following the Fed announced a 75-basis-point hike in benchmark interest rates as widely expected. However, fall in global crude oil benchmarks kept the losses under check.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was trading 0.5 percent higher at 111.8 at the last count.