    market News currency News

    Rupee depreciates to 82.88 vs dollar
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Rupee fell 10 paise from its previous close to 82.88 on Thursday amid rise in greenback and easing global crude oil benchmarks.

    Rupee fell 10 paise from its previous close to 82.88 vs dollar on Thursday amid strength in greenback following the Fed announced a 75-basis-point hike in benchmark interest rates as widely expected. However, fall in global crude oil benchmarks kept the losses under check.

    The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was trading 0.5 percent higher at 111.8 at the last count.
    Crude oil prices fell on Thursday following Fed's hawkish stance. However  supply concerns kept the downfall under check. Brent crude futures fell 0.5 percent to $95.6 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were last trading 0.6 percent lower at $89.5 per barrel.
    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 traded in the red on Thursday as Fed spooked global markets.
    First Published:  IST
