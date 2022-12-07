Rupee falls to 82.66 vs dollar — key factors at play

Rupee slipped four paise to 82.66 against US dollar on Wednesday amid steadiness in the value of greenback and fall in global crude oil prices. The rupee slipped to the lowest since November 4 on Tuesday.

Rupee slipped four paise to 82.66 against US dollar on Wednesday, a day after falling to the lowest mark since November 4 , amid steadiness in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers. Fall in global crude oil prices, however, supported the currency. The rupee slipped one percent or 68 paise from Tuesday's open to end sharply lower at 82.62 vs dollar on the day.

The Reserve Bank of India is set to announce the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee's three-day meet.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading marginally higher at 105.5.

Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday. Brent crude futures fell 0.1 percent to $79.5 per barrel at the last count, falling below the $80 mark for the first time since January. WTI futures too extended loses and were marginally down at $74.3 per barrel at the last count.

According to Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex, oil and defense-related dollar buying by companies and outflows pertaining to MSCI rebalancing and dividend payment by Vedanta triggered the fall in the Indian currency.

"Stop-loss got triggered after USD-INR short squeeze at 82.00-82.10, a level that most traders thought was safe to short the dollar. The plunge in forward premiums to more than a decade low could impact carry trades and fuel the demand for dollars," Pabari added. "Ahead of RBI policy meeting, probably importers rushed to cover short-term payables, having an advantage of lower spot and lower premium. Lastly, annual reporting of exposure hedging could be also one of the reasons for buying."

The focus will remain on the RBI MPC meeting outcome.

"Overall, a medium-term broad range remains between 80.50-83.20, and levels above 82.50 shall remain a good selling opportunity. However, based on a stable domestic outlook and subdued oil prices, the pair is likely to again move towards 81.50 levels," Pabari said.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started Wednesday's session flat tracking largely negative cues across global markets. The headline indices ended in the red for the third straight session on Tuesday.