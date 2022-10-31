    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    currency News

    Rupee appreciates to 82.37 vs dollar

    By Asmita Pant

    Indian Rupee vs Dollar: The domestic currency rose ten paise from its previous close on Monday amid fall in global crude oil benchmarks and no major movement in the value of greenback against a basket of six other peers.

    The rupee rose 10 paise from its previous close to 82.37 against US dollar on Monday. Fall in global oil benchmarks yielded support to the currency. However, the sustained strength in greenback against six other peers capped the gains.

    The dollar index — which measures the greenback against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — remained largely unchanged on Monday. At the last count, the index was trading flat at 110.6.
    Crude oil prices fell on Monday as tightening COVID curbs in China triggered demand worries. Brent crude futures were down 0.7 percent at $93.1 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures, too, were last trading 0.5 percent lower at $87.4 per barrel.
    "The USD-INR is likely to trade in a narrow range of 82.10 to 82.50. Broadly, 81.80 to 82.00 seems a strong support zone for the pair. As long as it trades above this convincingly, one can expect a U-turn towards 82.80 to 83.00 levels," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex Advisory.
    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 held on to initial gains after a gap-up start on Monday. Gains in financial and IT stock led the headline indices higher. 
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
