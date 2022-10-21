Rupee depreciates to 82.90 vs dollar

    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Indian Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee depreciated to 82.90 on Friday amid rise in dollar and global oil benchmarks.

    The rupee fell by 14 paise from its previous close to 82.90 vs dollar on Friday. The rupee had marked the biggest intraday recovery in 14 months on Thursday, recovering from record low of 83.02 to 82.76 against the greenback. Rise in the value of greenback against six other peers and global oil benchmarks yielded pressure on the currency.

    The rupee had slipped to 83 vs the greenback for the first time on Wednesday.
    The dollar index — which measures the greenback against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last seen trading 0.2 percent higher at nearly 113.
    Crude oil prices traded rose on Friday. Brent crude futures were up 0.4 percent at $92.7 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were last trading 0.5 percent higher at $84.9 per barrel.
    Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex saw cautious gains on Friday, as weakness in metal and IT stocks offset strength in financial and oil & gas stocks.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
