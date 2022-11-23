English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newscurrency News

Rupee falls 13 paise vs dollar — key factors at play

Rupee falls 13 paise vs dollar — key factors at play

Rupee falls 13 paise vs dollar — key factors at play
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Nov 23, 2022 10:07 AM IST (Updated)

Rupee depreciated by 13 paise from its previous close vs US dollar on Wednesday amid rise in global crude oil prices and weakness in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers.

Rupee depreciated by 13 paise from its previous close to 81.80 vs US dollar on Wednesday amid rise in global crude oil prices. Weakness in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers, however, supported the currency.

Recommended Articles

View All
A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

IST3 Min(s) Read

Global Retirement Index 2022 — Check list of best countries to retire in

Global Retirement Index 2022 — Check list of best countries to retire in

IST3 Min(s) Read

WHO is bringing together 300 scientists from the world over to detect outbreaks and pandemics

WHO is bringing together 300 scientists from the world over to detect outbreaks and pandemics

IST3 Min(s) Read

Is RBI preparing more hikes? Here's what has changed since its last policy action

Is RBI preparing more hikes? Here's what has changed since its last policy action

IST5 Min(s) Read


The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent lower at nearly 107.
Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday after industry data showed a more than expected decline in US crude stockpiles last week, highlighting supply concerns ahead of a looming European Union ban and G7 price cap on Russian oil. Brent crude futures fell 0.2 percent to $88.2 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures was marginally down to $80.9 per barrel at the last count.
"Certain key indicators suggest that post the release of domestic inflation figures, RBI may go for another 35 bps hike in the December meeting before taking a pause. Well, already squeezed differentials would be compressed more with Fed’s nearly one percent more hike on the cards, thereby keeping the pair supported around 80.50 levels in the near term," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.
"The overall risk-on mood amongst the Asian peers today would cap any rise in the pair past 82.00 levels. Until the pair remains below 82.20 mark, selling on the rise is suggested for the near term," added Pabari.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in the green on Wednesday amid positive cues from global markets.
Catch the latest market updates with CNBC-TV18's blog
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

DollarDollar rupeedollar to rupeedollar vs rupeeForexrupee

Next Article

Rupee appreciates to 81.67 vs dollar amid weakness in greenback

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng