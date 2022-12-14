Rupee rebounds from six-week closing low; jumps to 82.60 vs dollar

Rupee rose by 21 paise vs dollar on Wednesday, a day after falling to six week closing low. Global crude oil benchmarks extended loses, while dollar index traded below the 104 mark.

Rupee rose by 21 paise vs dollar to 82.60 on Wednesday amid fall in crude oil benchmarks. Despite a slight upward movement in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers, the dollar index remained below the 104 mark in Wednesday's session. Rupee slumped to six-week closing low of 82.81 vs dollar in the previous session.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent higher at 103.6.

Crude oil prices fell snapping gaining streaks from previous sessions, but traded above the $80 mark on Wednesday after data showed a rise in US crude inventories unlike a decline forecasted by analysts. Brent crude futures fell 0.2 percent to $80.5 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too fell 0.2 percent to $75.2 per barrel at the last count.

"All ears will be on the “stance” though Mr. Powell signaled to slow down in his speech earlier this month and the economic projections; thereby having a significant impact on DXY," highlighted Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

"The rupee, in an attempt to break below 83 yesterday (close to an all-time low) amid the Indo-China tussle, when nifty is near its all-time high, oil prices are lower, and DXY was stable, otherwise less vulnerable rupee off late has fallen prey to the divergence that seems short-lived. Thanks to the CPI report which helped to pull it back near 82.50 levels later. Broadly, with the overall economic scenario in a bright spot, the rupee too is likely to gain its sunshine are retrace back close to 82.00-81.80 levels in the near to medium term. On flip side, the losses are likely to be capped near 83.00-83.20 levels, if any," Pabari added.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started Wednesday's session higher tracking positive cues across global markets.