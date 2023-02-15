Rupee slips to 82.88 versus US dollar

Rupee slipped 12 paise from its previous close versus the US dollar on Wednesday amid steadiness in value of greenback against a basket of six peers. Global crude oil benchmarks fell, yielding supporting the currency.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent higher at 103.2.

Crude oil prices edged lower on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session as data suggested bigger-than-expected surge in US inventories. Brent crude futures were trading 0.5 percent lower at $85.2 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were trading 0.4 percent lower at $78.7 per barrel at the last count.

"Rupee consolidated in a tight range of 82.50-80 levels. Volumes remained thin this week as key data from India and US was expected to be released and traders avoided creating any major position. Hotter-than-expected India inflation data has pushed the forward premium higher on the likelihood of more rate hikes by the RBI," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

"Nevertheless, the rupee could receive some respite as this week’s FII flows remained positive for the last three days and the RBI could intervene in the spot market to curb volatility. Therefore, we expect 83.00 levels would act psychological mark. Overall, the DXY remained largely rangebound, and the Rupee has more scope for appreciation as the divergence gap still exists. Hence, we expect the USD-INR would remain in the range of 82.00-83.00 levels in the near term," Pabari added.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open lower on Wednesday.